India after a much-needed break post IPL will be now on the go as the South-African team has arrived in India for five-match T20 series starting from June 9, 2022. Both the teams have announced their squad for their upcoming series and are set to get their RT-PCR testing done before the commencement of the series. The two teams last faced each other earlier this year for a three-match one-day international series in South Africa in which the hosts were victorious. With India hosting the forthcoming series, the hosts have a chance to redress the previous loss and give their home crowd a reason to celebrate more of T20 cricket this season. Temba Bavuma Says In-Form IPL Hero David Miller Gives Them Lot of Confidence Against India

India vs South-Africa Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other total of 15 times in Twenty20 internationals. Overall, India dominate in T20 battles against South Africa as the men in blue have won nine out of 15 matches meanwhile South Africa have won six T20s. Out of 15 matches between India and South Africa, only four have been played in India before, in which South Africa have recorded three wins while India have won just one match on their own soil against SA. A very heated contest is expected as both the teams have some top-notch IPL players playing for them.

India vs South Africa – September 22, 2019 – South Africa Won by 9 Wickets

The final game of the three-match series lead by India 1-0 was set to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru. Virat Kohli, the then T20 captain of India, after winning the toss elected to bat first. The men in blue couldn't make it big and scored 134 in 20 overs. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, no other batter could cross even 20 runs. In retaliation, South Africa chased the total in just 16.5 overs with skipper Quinton de Kock's scintillating 79 not out. SA lost only one wicket and won by 9 wickets to level the series 1-1.

India vs South Africa – September 18, 2019 – India Won by 6 Wickets

After the disappointment of the first match being postponed, South Africa batted first in the second T20 and were restricted to a paltry score of 149 runs in 20 overs by Indian bowlers. India chased the total with ease in 19 overs courtesy of skipper Virat Kohli's smashing 72 off 52 accompanied by Shikhar Dhawan's 40 off 31 and won the second T20 by 7 wickets and an over remaining. India led by 1-0.

India vs South Africa – September 15, 2019 – Match Abandoned Without a Ball Bowled Due to Rain

After the persistent heavy rains at Dharamshala, the first match of the season's home opener T20 series of India against South Africa got abandoned without even toss done and the ball bowled.

India vs South Africa – February 24, 2018 – India Won by 7 Runs

In the final decider game of the three-match T20 series, South Africa after winning the toss chose to field first. The men in blue put up a decent score of 172 runs on the board thanks to Suresh Raina's thriller of 43 from 27 balls and Shikhar Dhawan's 47 off 40. Later, South Africa fought well but were short of 7 runs as the strict bowling by Indian bowlers restricted the hosts on 165/6.

India vs South Africa – February 21, 2018 – South Africa Won by 6 Wickets

In the second T20, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. Even though Manish Pandey's 79 and MS Dhoni's cameo of 52 from 28 balls helped India register a decent total of 188 runs but South-African batters JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle gave a concrete performance to help their team win by six wickets and 8 balls remaining to level the series 1-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).