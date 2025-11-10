India vs South Africa 2025 Full Schedule: The India National Cricket Team is set to take on the South Africa National Cricket Team in one of the most-awaited bilateral assignments of the year. India and South Africa are two of the world's most consistent teams across formats in the moment and this bilateral engagement will be one to watch out for. South Africa's tour of India will start with two Test matches and will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. Meanwhile, you can download the India vs Australia 2025 full schedule in PDF format for free here. The IND vs SA 2025 Series will start with the 1st Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 14 and will conclude with a five-match T20I series, the last of which will be played in Ahmedabad on December 19. On Which Channel India vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs SA Test, ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

South Africa are the world Test champions and India would be out to prove a point in the longest format under Shubman Gill's leadership. The youngster made a notable impact in England in what was his first assignment as India's Test captain and recently had his first Test series win, a 2-0 clean sweep of West Indies at home. South Africa, on the other hand, will be heading into the Test series after playing out a 1-1 draw against Pakistan. Tea Before Lunch! IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati To Witness a Historic First, Here’s Why Tea Break Will Be Taken First.

India vs South Africa 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue City Time (IST) November 14 1st Test Eden Gardens Kolkata 9:30 AM November 22 2nd Test Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati 9:30 AM November 30 1st ODI JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi 1:30 PM December 3 2nd ODI Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Raipur 1:30 PM December 6 3rd ODI Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM December 9 1st T20I Barabati Stadium Cuttack 7:00 PM December 11 2nd T20I Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh New Chandigarh 7:00 PM December 14 3rd T20I Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium , Dharamsala 7:00 PM December 17 4th T20I Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 7:00 PM December 19 5th T20I Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 7:00 PM

One of the things to watch out for in the IND vs SA 2025 ODI series will be Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will look to make an impact with the bat in hand and strengthen their case for the ODI World Cup in 2027. The IND vs SA 2025 T20I series, which comprises five matches, will be crucial for both teams, keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 that is slated to take place early next year.

