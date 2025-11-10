India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national cricket team are set to host the South Africa national cricket team in an all-format series. The all-format series between India and South Africa will be held between November 14 and December 19, consisting of two Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and five T20 Internationals. South Africa's tour of India will begin with Tests, then will be followed by ODIs and T20Is. India Squad for South Africa Test Series 2025 Announced: Rishabh Pant Returns in Shubman Gill-Led Side, Tilak Varma to Captain India A in One-Day Matches vs SA A.

India have announced Shubman Gill as their Test captain for the two-match series against South Africa, while for the Proteas, WTC-winning captain Temba Bavuma will be back in the leadership role, having missed the Pakistan tour due to injury. India are coming off a 2-0 cleansweep win over West Indies last month in the format, while South Africa managed to draw a series in Pakistan. Captains for both the India and South African national cricket teams for the limited-over (T20I and ODI) series will be announced at a later date.

India vs South Africa Series 2025 Details

Series IND vs SA 2025 All-Format Series Date November 14 to December 19 Time in IST 9:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 7:00 PM Venues Kolkata, Guwahati, Ranchi, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack, Mullanpur, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Ahmedabad Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Network and Jio Hotstar

Where to Watch India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for the IND vs SA 2025 series in India. Hence, the Indian audience can find live telecast viewing options of the India vs South Africa cricket matches on Star Sports TV channels. For live streaming viewing options of the IND vs SA 2025 series, scroll down below. Tea Before Lunch! IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati To Witness a Historic First, Here’s Why Tea Break Will Be Taken First.

How to Watch India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Jio Hotstar are the official live streaming partner for the IND vs SA 2025 Test, T20I, and ODI cricket matches in India. Hence, Indian fans can find online live streaming viewing options of the IND vs SA 2025 series on its app and website.

