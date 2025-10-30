After whitewashing the West Indies national cricket team 2-0 at home, the India national cricket team will host the South Africa national cricket team for a two-match Test series. The opening Test between both sides will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting on November 14. The IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will be hosted in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, starting on November 22. Ahead of the series, a fresh report has emerged that the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 match in Guwahati will feature an adjusted playing schedule, with the order of the lunch and tea breaks reversed. South Africa Squad For IND vs SA Test Series 2025 Announced: Captain Temba Bavuma Returns As Proteas Name 15-Member Touring Party.

According to Indian Express, officials have decided to modify the match timings of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 to make sure that the maximum number of overs can be bowled before sunset. As per Indian Express, the first session during the Guwahati Test will run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be followed by a short 20-minute tea break from 11:00 AM IST to 11:20 AM IST. The second session will be held from 11:20 AM IST to 1:20 PM IST, with lunch scheduled from 1:20 PM IST to 2:00 PM – a 40-minute break.

The final session will continue from 2:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST, concluding the day's play. Test games in India begin with a lunch break as the first interval, followed by tea. This is the first time an international Test cricket match in India will see a reverse sequence with tea coming first, then lunch.

The report added that the Board has decided to modify timings and change session breaks as Guwahati witnesses earlier sunsets than most parts of India. This is because Guwahati lies in the far eastern part of the country, and the sun rises and sets earlier there. However, the entire country follows a single time zone.

"The reason to have early tea is that Guwahati witnesses early sunsets, and there is an early start too. This will be the first time we have decided to change the tea session, as time will be saved to get extra game time on the field," a board official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. IND vs SA 2025: Rishabh Pant To Lead India A in Four-Day Matches Against South Africa A.

South Africa have named a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Team India. The two-match Test series marks the return of regular captain Temba Bavuma, who was out of cricketing action due to a left calf strain.

The visitors have bamed a spin-heavy side with as many as three spinners - Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer. India are yet to announce their squad. The two-match Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

