India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After a strong fightback from the Proteas in the second ODI, the two sides meet in Visakhapatnam for the crucial clash. Team India will be looking to secure the series win on home soil, while South Africa aims to register an impressive victory in the subcontinent. All eyes will be on the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium as the two top sides battle it out in the series decider. India's Squad For T20I Series vs South Africa Announced; Suryakumar Yadav to Lead, Shubman Gill Returns As Vice-Captain, Rinku Singh Misses Out.

India won the high-scoring first ODI but lost the second, where the bowling attack struggled to defend a score of 358 runs, largely due to the heavy dew factor. Their batting remains exceptionally strong, powered by Virat Kohli, who has smashed back-to-back centuries in the series.

The Proteas leveled the series with a historic chase of 359 in the second ODI, showcasing their depth and fearlessness with the bat. They carry the momentum into the decider, with the toss and the inevitable dew expected to be key factors in their favor if they bat second again. India's Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Unveiled; Rohit Sharma, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saika Unveil New T20I Kit During IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at Raipur.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 Date December 06 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team take on South Africa National Cricket Team in the third ODI of the three-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnamon on December 6. IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

