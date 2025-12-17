India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: India are currently leading 2-1 in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. They will face each other in the fourth T20I at Ekana on December 17 and it can decide the fate of the series if South Africa end up losing again. India won the first match of the series but South Africa came back strong winning the second. India punched back winning the third match. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India have a strong bowling attack in their hand but the loss of form by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's absence was hurting them. In the last game, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep's inclusion changed fate for India as they secured a dominant victory. IPL 2026 Auction: List of Sold Players With Price in INR, Check Team-Wise Cricketers Bought at Indian Premier League 19 Bidding Event.

India were not tested with the bat in the last match. They were chasing a small total and Abhishek Sharma's burst in the powerplay powered them ahead in the game. Shubman Gill played a tentative knock while Suryakumar Yadav looked out of touch as well. This series has tested both of them and they are yet to prove themselves and come out of a really long stretch of failures. The changes in the bowling worked brilliantly for them and Harshit Rana broke open the game from the top which was utlised nicely by Varun Chakakaravarthy and

South Africa had a poor outing with the bat in the third game. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram has been their consistent scorers while the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs have disappointed. Dewald Brevis has been a hit or miss. South Africa will want either of de Kock or Markram to bat deep while the others played around him and power Proteas to a strong total which they can defend. Lungi Ngid has been bowling well and so has Ottneil Baartman. South Africa need to bring back George Linde and Lutho Sipamla and give themselves he best chance in a do or die match. Latest ICC T20I Bowler Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Extends Lead at Top of, Hits Career-high Rating.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.