The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction concluded on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, headlined by a historic bidding war and unprecedented valuations for domestic talent. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League history after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured his services for INR 25.20 crore.

The IPL 2026 Auction, which saw the 10 franchises spend a combined INR 215.45 crore to fill 77 available slots, was equally defined by massive investments in uncapped Indian players. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stunned the room by shelling out INR 14.20 crore each for Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, setting a new benchmark for players yet to debut on the international stage.

KKR and CSK Lead the Heavy Spending

Entering the auction with the largest remaining purse of INR 64.30 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders exercised their financial muscle early. Beyond the record-breaking deal for Green, KKR bolstered their bowling attack by acquiring Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore.

Chennai Super Kings followed a similar aggressive strategy. Despite releasing several veteran stars ahead of the auction, CSK focused on youth and domestic consistency. Their dual INR 14.20 crore bids for Veer and Sharma signaled a clear shift toward long-term squad building.

Top Five Buys of the IPL 2026 Auction

Player Team Price (INR Crore) Cameron Green Kolkata Knight Riders 25.20 Matheesha Pathirana Kolkata Knight Riders 18.00 Prashant Veer Chennai Super Kings 14.20 Kartik Sharma Chennai Super Kings 14.20 Liam Livingstone Sunrisers Hyderabad 13.00

Market Trends and Notable Steals

The auction dynamics were influenced by the BCCI’s "maximum fee" rule, which caps an overseas player's actual salary at INR 18 crore. While Green’s bid reached INR 25.20 crore, the excess amount will be directed toward the BCCI’s player development program.

Several franchises found value in the later rounds. Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a bargain by bringing back South African veteran Quinton de Kock for INR 1 crore. Similarly, Delhi Capitals (DC) strengthened their middle order by picking up David Miller and Ben Duckett for INR 2 crore each.

Final List of Players Sold (Franchise-Wise)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Cameron Green (INR 25.20 Cr)

Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 Cr)

Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.20 Cr)

Tejasvi Dahiya (INR 3.00 Cr)

Rachin Ravindra (INR 2.00 Cr)

Finn Allen (INR 2.00 Cr)

Tim Seifert (INR 1.50 Cr)

Akash Deep (INR 1.00 Cr)

Rahul Tripathi (INR 75 Lakh)

Sarthak Ranjan (INR 30 Lakh)

Daksh Kamra (INR 30 Lakh)

Kartik Tyagi (INR 30 Lakh)

Prashant Solanki (INR 30 Lakh)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 Cr)

Kartik Sharma (INR 14.20 Cr)

Rahul Chahar (INR 5.20 Cr)

Akeal Hosein (INR 2.00 Cr)

Matt Henry (INR 2.00 Cr)

Matthew Short (INR 1.50 Cr)

Zakary Foulkes (INR 75 Lakh)

Sarfaraz Khan (INR 75 Lakh)

Aman Khan (INR 40 Lakh)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Auqib Nabi Dar (INR 8.40 Cr)

Pathum Nissanka (INR 4.00 Cr)

David Miller (INR 2.00 Cr)

Ben Duckett (INR 2.00 Cr)

Lungi Ngidi (INR 2.00 Cr)

Kyle Jamieson (INR 2.00 Cr)

Prithvi Shaw (INR 75 Lakh)

Sahil Parakh (INR 30 Lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Liam Livingstone (INR 13.00 Cr)

Jack Edwards (INR 3.00 Cr)

Salil Arora (INR 1.50 Cr)

Shivam Mavi (INR 75 Lakh)

Shivang Kumar (INR 30 Lakh)

Sakib Hussain (INR 30 Lakh)

Omkar Tarmale (INR 30 Lakh)

Krains Fuletra (INR 30 Lakh)

Amit Kumar (INR 30 Lakh)

Praful Hinge (INR 30 Lakh)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Venkatesh Iyer (INR 7.00 Cr)

Mangesh Yadav (INR 5.20 Cr)

Jacob Duffy (INR 2.00 Cr)

Jordan Cox (INR 75 Lakh)

Vicky Ostwal (INR 30 Lakh)

Satvik Deswal (INR 30 Lakh)

Vihaan Malhotra (INR 30 Lakh)

Kanishk Chouhan (INR 30 Lakh)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Josh Inglis (INR 8.60 Cr)

Mukul Choudhary (INR 2.60 Cr)

Akshat Raghuwanshi (INR 2.20 Cr)

Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 2.00 Cr)

Anrich Nortje (INR 2.00 Cr)

Naman Tiwari (INR 1.00 Cr)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Ravi Bishnoi (INR 7.20 Cr)

Adam Milne (INR 2.40 Cr)

Ravi Singh (INR 95 Lakh)

Sushant Mishra (INR 90 Lakh)

Kuldeep Sen (INR 75 Lakh)

Aman Rao Perala (INR 30 Lakh)

Brijesh Sharma (INR 30 Lakh)

Yash Raj Punja (INR 30 Lakh)

Vignesh Puthur (INR 30 Lakh)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Jason Holder (INR 7.00 Cr)

Tom Banton (INR 2.00 Cr)

Ashok Sharma (INR 90 Lakh)

Luke Wood (INR 75 Lakh)

Prithviraj Yarra (INR 30 Lakh)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Quinton de Kock (INR 1.00 Cr)

Danish Malewar (INR 30 Lakh)

Mohammad Izhar (INR 30 Lakh)

Atharva Ankolekar (INR 30 Lakh)

Mayank Rawat (INR 30 Lakh)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Ben Dwarshuis (INR 4.40 Cr)

Cooper Connolly (INR 3.00 Cr)

Pravin Dubey (INR 30 Lakh)

Vishal Nishad (INR 30 Lakh)

The 2026 season will see a few notable absences. Australian star Glenn Maxwell and former RCB captain Faf du Plessis did not register for the event. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw, who initially went unsold in the opening rounds, was eventually picked up by his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, for INR 75 lakh during the accelerated phase. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also made strategic moves to stabilize their middle order, winning a competitive bid for Venkatesh Iyer at INR 7 crore. With the squads now finalised, the teams will enter a post-auction trade window before the tournament begins on March 26 2026.

