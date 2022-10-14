The final of 2022 Women's T20 Asia Cup will witness an action-packed thriller featuring India Women (IND-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) on Saturday, October 15 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The two sides faced each other once in this tournament before, in which India Women emerged as clear winners by 41 runs. The two teams have thus far confronted 22 times in the T20 internationals. Not surprisingly, India Women are leading the head-to-head with 17 wins while Sri Lanka Women could register only four wins in their favour overall in the shortest format. Only one match ended in no result between the two sides. Ahead of the much crucial final of the 2022 women's Asia Cup final, here's a look at the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women head-to-head in the last five T20Is. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Asia Cup 2022 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

IND-W vs SL-W, October 01 2022, India Women won by 41 runs

In the second match of T20I Women's Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka women won the toss and invited India women to bat first. After opener Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana lost their wickets early, top order batter Jemimah Rodrigues with her star performance of 76 in 53 balls brought India back on track. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur complemented Rodrigues from the other side with her valuable 33 off 30. Together, the duo aided India to a decent total of 150 runs in 20 overs. In response, Sri Lanka could just score 109 and were bowled out in 18.2 overs thanks to some fiery bowling by Dayalan Hemalatha who scalped three wickets, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar who both clinched two wickets each, alongwith couple of run outs as well. From SL-W, Hasini Perera (30) remained the top scorer.

IND-W vs SL-W, June 27 2022, Sri Lanka Women won by 7 wickets

In the third and final T20I of India Women tour of Sri Lanka Women, India winning the toss elected to bat first. IN-W posted 138 in 20 overs due to multiple cameos by top order batters like Smriti Mandhana (22), Sabbhineni Meghana (22), Harmanpreet Kaur (39) and Jemimah Rodrigues (33). In response, Sri Lanka women skipper Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten scintillating knock of 80 from 48 balls guided hosts to a comfortable win in 17 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Nilakshi de Silva also contributed the impactful 30 off 28 down the order. No bowler from India women as such stood out to contain the hosts and deliver with the ball.

IND-W vs SL-W, June 25 2022, India Women won by 5 wickets

In the second T20I of three-match series from India women tour to Sri Lanka women, hosts after winning the toss elected to bat first. The opening stand of 87 runs between Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu gave Sri Lanka a good start. However, after both openers were removed from the crease, no other batter could continue adding enough runs to the scoreboard as hosts could only put 125 runs for India women to chase. As India women came in to bat, the Sri Lankan bowlers made a meagre total look difficult to achieve for India as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. However, Smriti Mandhana’s 39 and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 31 along with Shafali and Meghana both adding 17 runs each, guided India to a 5 wicket win. IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I at Sylhet.

IND-W vs SL-W, June 23 2022, India Women won by 34 runs

In the first T20I of a three-match series held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, India Women after winning the toss decided to bat first. India lost the back to back wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana in third over of Oshadhi Ranasinghe deliveries. However, opener Shafali Verma carried out a decent knock of 31 alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur who scored 22 runs. After Shafali and Kaur were dismissed, Jemimah Rodrigues further channelised the innings to a 138 run total with her 36 run contribution.As Sri Lanka arrived to bat, India Women bowlers contained the hosts quite well from scoring runs. As a result, Sri Lanka women were restricted to 104 runs in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma looked sensational as she conceded just 9 runs in three overs while taking an important wicket of opener Vishmi Gunaratne. Kavisha Dilhari remained unbeaten on 47 but couldn't help her team win the game.

IND-W vs SL-W, February 2020 29, India Women won by 7 wickets

In the 14th group match of ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2020, Sri Lanka after winning the toss elected to bat first. Radha Yadav's sensational spell of 4/23 in 4 overs and Rajeshwari Gayakwad's spell of 2/18 in 4 overs restricted Sri Lanka on a meagre total of 113 runs in 20 overs. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu top scored 33 runs and Kavisha Dilhari scoring 25 remained the second highest scorer for Islanders. In response, Indian opener Shafali Verma set the winning tone with her 47 off 34 balls. Smriti Mandhana scored 17 while as, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma each scored 15 runs to guide India women to a convincing win by seven wickets in hand and 32 balls remaining.

