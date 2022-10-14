India Women (IN-W) will battle it out against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the highly-anticipated final of Women's T20I Asia Cup 2022 on 15 October (Saturday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. The high-voltage clash between the two finalists will kick-off at 01:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-W vs SL-W face-off in the final of 2022 Women's Asia Cup can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Asia Cup 2022 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

The 15-day long campaign will see it's final flames fuming as India Women take on the startling Sri Lanka women in the final on Saturday. India Women who got better off Thailand Women, won comprehensively by 74 runs in the semi-final number 1 on Thursday to become the first finalist of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I. Meanwhile, in the second semi-final , Pakistan Women who at one stage looked sailing into the finals, were gagged by the Sri Lanka women in the last moments of the game, who stunned everyone winning by a thin margin of 1 run. With Sri Lanka's sensational win in the semi-final, the summit clash of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I is wide open for both the teams to pull off from here.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IN-W) could be taken as Wicket-keepers.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shafali Verma (IN-W),Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W),Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Harshitha Madavi (SL-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounder - Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W) could be our all-rounders.

IN-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W), Oshadhi Ranasinghe (SL-W) could form the bowling attack.

Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Inoka Ranaweera (IN-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

