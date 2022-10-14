After some thrilling matches and interesting results, we have the two teams—India and Sri Lanka, who are set to go up against each other in a riveting Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team has been absolutely dominant in the tournament. Barring the loss to Pakistan, the Women in Blue have been dominant and outplayed all other sides so far in the competition. With an impressive victory over Thailand, India stormed into the final and are hot favourites to win the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 title. Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Team's Victory Dance Video is So Refreshing That You Will Watch it on Loop, Check How Players Celebrated Win Over Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-Final

But their job would be far from easy with Sri Lanka gaining momentum at the right time. When all seemed lost in their semifinal match against Pakistan, the team found out a way to win and eventually defeated Pakistan by just one run and booking a spot for themselves in the summit clash of the competition. India had beaten Sri Lanka in their first match of the tournament and although Harmanpreet Kaur start as favourites, one can never count Sri Lanka out of the equation, with Chamari Athapaththu’s side possessing some very exciting and talented players. Sri Lanka had lost to India earlier in the competition.

Both teams are expected to give their best shot in the final to make it a memorable occasion for all who would be watching the game. While India have a chance to assert continental dominance, Sri Lanka will look to do a double in the Asia Cup after the men’s team won too the title last month. Both teams are unlikely to make any changes to their respective playing XIs in the final, unless there's an injury.

IND-W vs SL-W T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have faced each 22 times with Harmanpreet Kaur and her team having more wins at 17. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have four wins to their name.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Final Key Players

The way Harmanpreet Kaur bats and Renuka Singh bows, will have an impact on the outcome for India. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would rely a lot on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Inoka Ranaweera to come good in this final.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Final Mini Battles

The battle between Smriti Mandhana and Inoka Ranaweera would be interesting to watch. Also, the duel involving Chamari Athapaththu and Renuka Singh can have a bearing on this game.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Final Venue

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 Final match is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Timing

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM IST on October 14, 2022 with the toss taking place at 12:30 PM IST.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Final Likely Playing XIs

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

SL-W Likely Playing 11: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nikashi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe,Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2022 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).