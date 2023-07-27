After an interesting Test series, the action in India’s tour of West Indies moves over to the ODIs with the 1st of the three matches taking place today at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, July 27. India expectedly dictated the Test series and rain prevented them from a 2-0 series sweep in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Rohit Sharma and his team would be raring to go and keep up with the momentum in this ODI series as well, which is a pretty crucial one since it is a World Cup year. As a matter of fact, this three-game series against West Indies would be India’s start of preparations for the marquee tournament in October and the Men in Blue would be keen on ticking most boxes prior to the showpiece event. India have a strong squad on paper and are expected to win this series but West Indies cannot be counted out completely. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

The Caribbean side, for the first time in history, failed to qualify for the World Cup after defeats to Netherlands and Scotland in the Qualifiers earlier on. West Indies cricket is not at its best currently with the Men in Maroon seeking inspiration from somewhere to get going. The World Cup is not on West Indies’ agenda but nonetheless, they would take this series with a lot of seriousness as good performances against a top side like India can really give them a lot of confidence going ahead.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah