With the Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner, the Indian cricket team will be looking to gain some early momentum when it takes on the West Indies in a three game ODI series. The first game is at Bridgetown with the Men in Blue confident of a good showing. India won the test series 1-0 with the second game being washed out. The whole series so far has low on fan buzz but the fifty-over format just might change things. Hots West Indies are not travelling to India for the World Cup after a poor performance in the qualifiers. The team is going through a rough patch off late and needs a big win to lift their morale. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023, Bridgetown, Barbados Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Kensington Oval.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open the innings for India with Virat Kohli coming in at no 3. The trio will be doing the bulk of the scoring for the visitors. Sanju Samson could be used as a specialist wicket-keeper with Ishan Kishan as a middle order batsman. Hardik Pandya has an important role to play as a specialist all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope is also their most skillful batsman who has excelled in the fifty over format. Alick Athinaze showcased his skills in the test series and he has an important role to play in the ODIs as well. Alzarri Joseph and Oshane Thomas will be leading the bowling attack for the hosts and a lot is riding on their shoulders.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI ODI match on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action in Hindi and English commentary. The IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 free live telecast will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri) will also provide the IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 live telecast. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Bridgetown.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of 1st ODI 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free. India has some of the best ODI players in their ranks and they should face little difficulty in securing a win in this game.

