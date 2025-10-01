IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Preview: After winning the Asia Cup 2025, the action for the India national cricket team will shift to Test cricket, where the Shubman Gill-led side will lock horns against the West Indies national cricket team at home. This will also mark the beginning of the home test season for India. Shubman Gill was appointed as the new Test captain for the side after Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format earlier this year. India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant's Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

Gill, who led a young side in his first assignment as Test captain, did a good job where Team India drew (2-2) against the England national cricket team in the five-match hard-fought series. This will be the first home Test assignment for Gill at home, and he will hope for a dominant show from his men against the West Indies.

For West Indies, they are heading into this Test series after getting whitewashed (3-0) by the Australia national cricket team. The Caribbean side will rely heavily on their senior men like Roston Chase and Shai Hope. Youngsters like Alick Athanaze, Brandon King and Jayden Seales will need to step up because the visitors will miss the services of Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, who are ruled out due to injury, respectively.

When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match?

The opening Test match between India and the West Indies will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, September 1. The India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs WI H2H Record in Test Cricket?

India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team have faced each other 100 times in Test cricket. Out of these, the Asian Giants have secured 23 wins, whereas the West Indies have 30 victories to their name. 47 matches between the two countries ended in a draw. On Which Channel India vs West Indies 2025 Series Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs WI Test Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Who Are the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Shai Hope Roston Chase

IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies Likely XI vs IND: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson.

