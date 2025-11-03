India Women's national cricket team won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title as they defeated South Africa Women by 52 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. It is a historic moment in the Indian cricket as this is the first ICC title won by India Women in their cricketing history. Unlike the semifinal against Australia where India produced a miraculous performance in the chase, this time they had to bat first, Powered by solid knocks from Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, India posted a competitive 298/7. South Africa Women were strongly into the chase with Laura Wolvaardt scoring a brilliant century in the end, but South Africa ended up failing short of the target. Laura Wolvaardt Becomes Second Player In History to Score Centuries in ICC World Cup Semi-Final and Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025

South Africa Women won the toss and put in India Women to bat first. They considered dew will arrive later in the day with rain delaying the start of the match and wanted to chase. India started on a solid note as Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma stitched a partnership of 104 runs. Chloe Tryon broke the partnership but Shafali carried on scoring a half-century. She scored a brilliant 87 before she was dismissed Ayabonga Khaka.

Khaka struck again when she removed the star of the semifinal Jemimah Rodrigues soon after. Nonkululeko Mlaba removed Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur cheaply as well and India were in trouble, It is when Richa Ghosh (34) launched an assault and found support from Deepti Sharma (58) who scored a half-century. India Women reached a competitive 298/7 in the end. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with three wickets.

Chasing 299, South Africa Women started steady as well. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits stitched a 50-run partnership and were looking solid before Amanjot Kaur produced a brilliant direct hit to dismiss Brits. India made the opening bigger when Shree Charani removed Anneke Bosch. Sune Luus was looking to stitch a partnership with Wolvaardt when Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur introduced part-timer Shafali Verma into the attack, Shafali did magic as she removed Luus and Marizanne Kapp in quick succession. Shafali Verma's Family Members in Rohtak Celebrate as Indian Cricketer Scalps 2 Wickets in 7 Balls During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Annerie Dercksen joined Laura Wolvaardt and powered the South Africa innings forward. Wolvaardt ended up scoring another century and just when it looked like she will take the game away from India, Deepti Sharma struck twice in the same over removing Wolvaardt (101) and Chloe Tryon. Although Nadine de Clerk tried her best, it was not enough to get South Africa through. Deepti Sharma (5/39) starred with the ball scalping a five-wicket haul. India made sure they were restricted ahead of the target and ensured they win their maiden Women's World Cup title.

