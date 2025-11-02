Laura Wolvaardt didn't have a great start to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 but her form grew as the tournament progressed. She scored a brilliant century in the semifinal against England, powering South Africa Women to the final. In the final, chasing a competitive total of 299, Laura Wolvaardt stepped up again and scored another century, the 11th of his ODI career. With it she became the second cricketer in history across men's and women's cricket to score a century in an ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and final. Alyssa Healy is the first one to achieve the feat. Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Australia's Belinda Clark to Score Most Runs in ICC Women's World Cup Knockout Matches, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W WWC 2025 Final.

Laura Wolvaardt Becomes Second Player In History to Score Centuries in ICC World Cup Semi-Final and Final

Laura Wolvaardt anchors the chase with a captain’s knock in the #CWC25 Final 🫡💯 Watch the #INDvSA Final LIVE in your region, broadcast details here 👉 https://t.co/ULC9AuHQ4P pic.twitter.com/mqRISbBm33 — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2025

