Shafali Verma's family members in Rohtak were absolutely ecstatic as she took two wickets during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The youngster was surprisingly introduced into the attack by Harmanpreet Kaur in a move that might have baffled many but Shafali Verma backed her captain's decision. With just the second ball of her first over, Shafali Verma produced a caught-and-bowled effort to dismiss Sune Luus. And Shafali Verma bettered that effort by picking Marizanne Kapp's wicket with the first ball of her second over. She picked up 2 wickets in 7 balls and her family members celebrated the achievement. Earlier, Shafali Verma scored a superb 87 in the first innings. Shafali Verma Picks Up 2 Wickets in 7 Balls, Dismisses Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Shafali Verma's Family Celebrates As She Took 2 Wickets in 7 Balls

VIDEO | ICC Women's World Cup: This is how the family of Indian player Shafali Verma celebrated at Rohtak home when she took important wickets. Coming out as an opener, she scored an emphatic 87 runs giving a good start to the team in the final game against South Africa.… pic.twitter.com/3YEXrYOeDG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2025

