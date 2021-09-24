India Women will face Australia Women in the second One-Day International of the three-match series. The AUS W vs IND W, 2nd ODI, will be played at the Harrup Park Stadium on September 24, 2021 (Friday). It was the hosts who registered an easy win in the opening game and will aim to continue that while the visitors are aiming to make a comeback. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND W vs AUS W live streaming can scroll down below. Rachael Haynes Injury Can Be a Major Setback for Australia Ahead of Second ODI vs India Women.

Australia suffered a huge setback as star player Rachel Haynes has given the team an injury scare is unlikely to be available for the game. However, the hosts will believe they have enough quality to get a result. Meanwhile, India captain Mithali Raj believes that team failed to execute their plans in the first game and will be able to bounce back in the second match, getting back to winning ways. Harmanpreet Kaur Ruled Out of First Two ODIs vs Australia Due to Thumb Injury.

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd ODI game of the three-match series between India Women and Australia Women will be played at Harrup Park on September 24, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 10:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs Australia Women. JioTV will also provide streaming for its users.

