India and Pakistan are set for a collision course, this time at the prestigious Commonwealth Games 2022. The high-profile match is set for a start time of 3:30 pm and would be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Emotions always rise up whenever these two teams clash in any form of sport and with women's cricket being introduced at the Commonwealth Games, another illustrious chapter is set to be written in the rivalry. Both sides lost their opening games in the event. While India suffered a heartbreaking defeat after a spirited performance, Pakistan were outplayed by Barbados in their opening encounter. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Here Are Match Results of IND W vs PAK W Last 5 T20 Encounters

Needing to win to turn around their fortunes at the Commonwealth Games, both India and Pakistan would aim to give their best and bag the all-important two points. Also, both Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof would expect their batters to come good after they let their respective teams down in the first matches.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head Record in T20Is

India have faced Pakistan for a total of 11 WT20Is so far. The Women in Blue have been overwhelmingly dominant, winning nine matches out of these 11. Pakistan have two wins under their belt.

India Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Key Players

For India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once again will be an important player in this match. Her 52 off 34 helped India get to a decent total in the opening clash against Australia. Along with her, in-form pacer Renuka Singh will be crucial to India's chances. Pakistan on the other hand, would hope Nida Dar and skipper Bismah Maroof play important roles for them.

India Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Mini Battles

The duel between Harmanpreet Kaur and Nida Dar will be an eye-watering one. Dar, who scored a crucial 50 for Pakistan, would be important with the bat once again and her clash with Renuka Singh will be interesting as well.

India Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs Pakistan Women clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

India Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Sony are the official broadcast partners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this event. Fans can watch the IND W vs PAK W clash at Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports network channels on Indian TV sets. Sony Liv, the OTT platform for Sony, would be providing live streaming of the match for fans in India.

India Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma,, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Pakistan Women Likely Playing XI: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naeem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hasan, Diana Baig, Amam Amin,

