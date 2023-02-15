Moving into the next assignment, India Women (IN-W) will be confident when they face West Indies Women (WI-W) in match number nine of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 15 (Wednesday) at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The clash will kick off at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Having pocketed crucial two points after the first group stage match against Pakistan on Sunday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women will eye another win in a row. Whereas West Indies Women will be desperate to open their account in the group stage against India after facing a defeat against England Women. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The top-tier batter, Smriti Mandhana, is expected to return to action after missing out on the first group clash on Sunday due to a finger injury. The batting line-up looks in fine shape, owing to the performance against Pakistan on Sunday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who lost her wicket early in the game, will be eager to show accountability through the bat. The Indian bowlers will be wary of their blunders in the previous match and will look to bowl tightly in the upcoming encounter against West Indies, especially in the last leg of twenty overs.

West Indies Women's team's over-reliance on skipper Hayley Matthews yet again cost them. The bowling also needs some serious fixing after their awful performance against England. The proficient inclusions in the side can still help Windies fight back and pull off a win against India on Wednesday. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

When Is IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The ninth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between IND-W vs WI-W will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 15 (Wednesday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the India Women vs West Indies Women match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 SD/HD to get the Live action of IN-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IN-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs West Indies Women Match Nine Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription)

