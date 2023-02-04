The biggest spectacle of women's cricket, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, will get underway on February 10 in South Africa. The event will witness women from the top 10 cricket-playing nations representing their teams globally. The eighth edition of the coveted event will be hosted at three venues in South Africa, including the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, St George's Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha and Boland Park in Paarl. The tournament will run for 17 days and will comprise 23 fixtures, including two knockouts and the final. Meanwhile, you can download the full tournament schedule in PDF format for free here. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixture List of Twenty20 WC Practice Matches in IST.

The opening clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place at historic Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town between hosts South Africa Women (SA-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) on February 10. Defending champions Australia Women (AUS-W) will return to action against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) on February 11 at Boland Park in Paarl. The tournament will spare the stage to highly engaging India versus Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands Cricket Ground in the group stage. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue February 10 South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women 10:30 PM Cape Town February 11 England Women vs West Indies Women 6:30 PM Paarl February 11 Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 10:30 PM Paarl February 12 India Women vs Pakistan Women 6:30 PM Cape Town February 12 Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women 10:30 PM Cape Town February 13 Ireland Women vs England Women 6:30 PM Paarl February 13 South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women 10:30 PM Paarl February 14 Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 10:30 PM Gqeberha February 15 India Women vs West Indies Women 6:30 PM Cape Town February 15 Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women 10:30 PM Cape Town February 16 Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women 6:30 PM Gqeberha February 17 Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women 6:30 PM Cape Town February 17 Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 10:30 PM Cape Town February 18 India Women vs England Women 6:30 PM Gqeberha February 18 South Africa Women vs Australia Women 10:30 PM Gqeberha February 19 Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women 6:30 PM Paarl February 19 New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 10:30 PM Paarl February 20 India Women vs Ireland Women 6:30 PM Gqeberha February 21 England Women vs Pakistan Women 6:30 PM Cape Town February 21 South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women 10:30 PM Cape Town February 23 Semifinal 1 6:30 PM Cape Town February 24 Semifinal 2 6:30 PM Cape Town February 26 Final 6:30 PM Cape Town

Each team will play four matches in the group stage against the other four teams in their respective groups. After the conclusion of the league stage on February 21, the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground will host the three crucial knockouts of the 2023 edition of the Women's T20 Women's World Cup. The first semi-final is scheduled on February 23, followed by semi-final number two on February 24. After a day's gap, the final will be held on February 26 to crown the eighth Women's T20 World champions.

