It was a night to remember for Harpreet Brar as the young all-rounder left Royal Challengers Bangalore in tatters, taking to Punjab Kings for a 34-run triumph. Playing his first game of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the southpaw first scored an unbeaten 25 off 17 balls before dismissing batting juggernauts like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Riding on his efforts, PBKS registered their third win of the season while RCB suffered only their second defeat in seven games. While Harpreet’s all-round heroics earned praises from all over the world, the 25-year-old also received a special appreciation gesture from Kohli. Harpreet Brar Quick Facts: Things To Know About PBKS Spinner Who Dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers And Glenn Maxwell.

After the game's conclusion, Kohli, on his way, met Brar and gave him a pat on the back. The duo also seemed to have got involved in a funny conversation as the RCB skipper laughed after Harpreet said something to him. The official account of the Indian Premier League shared the clip of the incident on social media. “First, the wicket & then, the appreciation from the man himself! @harpreetsbrar95 will surely cherish this moment with @virat.kohli,” read the caption of the video. Yuvraj Singh ‘Very Happy’ for Punjab Kings’ Harpreet Brar After All-Rounder’s Match-Winning Show Against RCB.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings jumped to fifth place in the team standings after this win while Virat Kohli’s army remained in the third place. However, the Mohali-based franchise shouldn’t be complacent as they need to win five of their remaining seven games to qualify for playoffs without any hassle. They’ll next meet Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 2). On the other hand, RCB are still in a comfortable position, but they would be eyeing to bounce back soon. The Challengers’ next assignment is against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (May 3).

