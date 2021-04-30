Harpreet Brar announced himself to the world in the IPL 2021 clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore as the spinner dismissed the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a span of a couple of overs. The Punjab spinner finished his first game in the 14th edition of the competition with figures of 4/13 in four overs, his personal best in the Indian Premier League. PBKS vs RCB Match Live Score, IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a decent start to their chase against Punjab Kings, losing just one wicket in the first 10 overs. However, their inning spiral as Har[reet Brar dismissed Viart Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in consecutive deliveries. The spinner later got the better of AB de Villiers turning the game in the favour of the Punjab franchise.

Facts About Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar was born on September 16, 1995 in Punjab

He was bought by the Punjab franchise during the 2019 IPL Auction for INR 20 Lakhs

Brar decided to migrate to Canada but changed the decision after receiving a call-up by his local IPL franchise

Brar made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season

Harpreet Brar has played four List A (5 wickets) and 19 T20 (21 wickets) games

Harpreet Brar had played just three games before this and was unable to pick up any wickets in those games. However, Brar's first game in IPL 2021 was one to remember as he dismissed three of the greatest batsmen in the shorter format.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).