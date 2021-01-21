All eight IPL teams announced their full list of retained and released players on January 20 (Thursday) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) players auction. As many as 139 players were retained by the franchises while 57 players were released, which included some big names like Glenn Maxwell, Lasith Malinga and Aaron Finch. The IPL 2021 auction is reportedly set to be held in the second week of February and teams have already planned for the road ahead but must make deals within the purse available to them after retentions. IPL 2021: Full List of Players Released and Retained Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 14 Auction.

Kings XI Punjab targeted a massive overhaul of their squad and released as many as nine players from the previous edition, which included big-money signings like Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. Maxwell was picked for INR 10.75cr last IPL while Cottrell was bought for INR 8.5cr. KXIP have the biggest purse available among all eight teams and can spend up to INR 53.2 crore. IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Trade Robin Uthappa From Rajasthan Royals Ahead of Players Auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also undertook a complete overhaul and released 10 players from their squad of 22 from the previous IPL season and now have the second biggest purse available for the IPL 2021 players auction. Take a look at the money available or the money each team can spend in the IPL 2021 players auction.

Remaining Purse of All Eight IPL Teams Before IPL 2021 Players Auction

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 22.9cr

Kings XI Punjab – Rs 53.2cr

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 34.85 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 10.75cr

Delhi Capitals – Rs 9cr

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 10.85cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 35.7cr

Mumbai Indians – Rs 15.35cr

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad released the least number of players with both teams releasing only five players each, most of whom were backups. Mumbai Indians released their entire overseas pace-attack, barring Trent Boult. Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan were released while Malinga had informed the team of his decision to retire from franchise cricket. The defending and five-time champions, however, have INR 15.35cr to buy a great foreign pacer.

