Indian Premier League teams announced a complete list of players retained and released by them on January 20, 2021 (Wednesday) ahead of the IPL 2021 player auction which is scheduled to take place in February 2021. Several big-name players such as Glenn Maxwell and Lasith Malinga were let go by their respective franchises. Meanwhile, here is the complete list of players retained and released by IPL franchises ahead of Auction. CSK Fans Rejoice as Suresh Raina Reportedly Retained by MS Dhoni-led Team Ahead of IPL 2021 Player Auctions.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will be looking to be the first side to complete a three-peat in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side have kept most of their core players from last season. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have parted ways with Steve Smith, appointing young Sanju Samson as their new captain. RCB have also released as many as ten players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Steve Smith Released By Rajasthan Royals From its Squad Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction.

IPL 2021: List of Full Players Released and Retained by Franchises

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ankul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock. Released Players: Lasith Malinga, Digvijay Deshmukh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi. Released Players: Kedar Jadhav, Monu Singh, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert. Released Players: Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Manimaran Siddharth, Nikhil Naik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (c), Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Pawan Deshpande. Released Players: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Shivan Dube, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann.

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Lalith Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel and Praveen Dubey. Released Players: Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Siddharth Kaul, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow. Released Players: Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj.

Kings XI Punjab

Retained Players: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel. Released Players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (c), Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler. Released Players: Steve Smith, Oshane Thomas, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Anirudh Joshi, Akash Singh.

