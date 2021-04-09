The action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is underway. The IPL returns to India after one season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to coronavirus pandemic. Even though the COVID-19 threat is still there but BCCI decided to go ahead host the current season in India. The host broadcaster is looking to improve the coverage and thus is providing live commentary of IPL 2021 in regional languages apart from English. Hindi commentary option is also available for fans. Scroll down to find out how to watch IPL 2021 in Hindi commentary online and on TV. VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to complete the hat-trick of victories. MI won the IPL in 2019 and last season as well. Apart from it, the Mumbai-based franchise have won IPL in 2013, 2015 and 2017 . IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

How to Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming and Telecast in Hindi?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. Star Sports 1 Hindi and its HD channel will telecast the IPL 2021 matches with Hindi commentary. The live streaming online of IPL 2021 is available on Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website and users have the option of toggling between various commentary languages with Hindi as one of the options.

The IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors to begin with and any call on allowing spectators will be taken later. The IPL 2021 will be played across six cities with no home venues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).