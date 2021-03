The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The 14th edition of the gala T20 tournament will get underway on April 9 with a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Like the previous editions of the competition, all the eight teams will lock horns twice in the league stages, and the top four would qualify for the playoffs. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – World’s largest cricket stadium – will host all the playoff games and the final encounter on May 30. Download Indian Premier League 2021 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

Notably, each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage, but none would play at their home ground. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 games each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each. A total of 11 double-headers will take place in the tournament. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 pm (IST) start, while the evening games will get underway at 7:30 pm (IST). IPL 2021 Schedule Announced: Season 14 to Start on April 9 With MI vs RCB in Chennai.

DATE MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE April 9 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Chennai April 10 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai April 12 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 13 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai April 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Chennai April 15 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 16 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai April 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Chennai April 18 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 19 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai April 21 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Chennai April 21 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 23 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai April 24 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Mumbai April 25 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Mumbai April 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Chennai April 26 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 27 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 28 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Delhi April 29 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Delhi April 29 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 30 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad May 1 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Delhi May 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Delhi May 2 Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad May 3 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad May 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Delhi May 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Delhi May 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Ahmedabad May 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Delhi May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Ahmedabad May 8 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Delhi May 9 Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings 3.30 PM Bengaluru May 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Kolkata May 10 Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Bengaluru May 11 Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Kolkata May 12 Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Bengaluru May 13 Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings 3.30 PM Bengaluru May 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Kolkata May 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Kolkata May 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Bengaluru May 16 Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore 3.30 PM Kolkata May 16 Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Bengaluru May 17 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 PM Kolkata May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals 3.30 PM Bengaluru May 19 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings 3.30 PM Bengaluru May 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians 3.30 PM Kolkata May 21 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 PM Bengaluru May 21 Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Kolkata May 22 Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Bengaluru May 23 Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Kolkata May 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Kolkata May 25 Qualifier 1 7.30 PM Ahmedabad May 26 Eliminator 7.30 PM Ahmedabad May 28 Qualifier 2 7.30 PM Ahmedabad May 30 Final 7.30 PM Ahmedabad

Notably, the initial part of IPL 2020 will take place behind closed doors initially, and a call regarding the spectators in the stadium would be taken as the tournament progresses. IPL 2020 took place in UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans are excited to see the action back in India. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are the title favourites once again, while Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers are among the other teams to watch out for.

