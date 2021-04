The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway from April 09, 2021 (Friday) onwards. IPL 2021 will be played across six cities in the country with the final scheduled on May 30, 2021. The cash-rich league returns to India after IPL 2020 was held in the UAE. Meanwhile, we bring you the Star Sports channel list on leading DTH (Direct to Home) platforms like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Videocon d2h, Sun Direct and Dish TV that will telecast IPL 2021. IPL 2021 Live Streaming: Reliance Jio Announces New Special Plans for Its Users With Free Disney+Hotstar Subscription.

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IPL. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and its HD channels will provide live telecast of IPL 2020 in India. Apart from these tv channels, IPL 2020 live telecast will be available on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla. IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony Will See Representation of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

Star Sports Channel List on Tata Sky

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 455 Star Sports 2 457 Star Sports 1 Hindi 460 Star Sports 1 Select 464 Star Sports 1 HD 454 Star Sports 2 HD 456 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 459 Star Sports 1 Select HD 463 Star Sports 1 Tamil 1516 Star Sports 1 Telugu 1421 Star Sports 1 Kannada 1638 Star Sports 1 Bangla 1323

Star Sports Channel List on Airtel Digital TV

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 277 Star Sports 2 279 Star Sports 1 Hindi 281 Star Sports 1 Select 283 Star Sports 1 HD 278 Star Sports 2 HD 280 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 282 Star Sports 1 Select HD 300 Star Sports 1 Tamil 803 Star Sports 1 Telugu 928 Star Sports 1 Kannada 974 Star Sports 1 Bangla 738

Star Sports Channel List on Dish TV

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 603 Star Sports 2 605 Star Sports 1 Hindi 607 Star Sports 1 Select 646 Star Sports 1 HD 602 Star Sports 2 HD 604 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 606 Star Sports 1 Select HD 645 Star Sports 1 Tamil NA Star Sports 1 Telugu NA Star Sports 1 Kannada NA Star Sports 1 Bangla NA

Star Sports Channel List on Videocon d2h

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 401 Star Sports 2 403 Star Sports 1 Hindi 407 Star Sports 1 Select 429 Star Sports 1 HD 923 Star Sports 2 HD 924 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 925 Star Sports 1 Select HD 929 Star Sports 1 Tamil 521 Star Sports 1 Telugu 750 Star Sports 1 Kannada 689 Star Sports 1 Bangla NA Star Sports First 431

Star Sports Channel List on Sun Direct

Channel Name Number Star Sports 1 500 Star Sports 2 502 Star Sports 1 Hindi 503 Star Sports 1 HD 984 Star Sports 2 HD 986 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 985 Star Sports 1 Select HD 987 Star Sports 1 Tamil 504 Star Sports 1 Telugu 511 Star Sports 1 Kannada 513 Star Sports 1 Bangla 519

Mumbai Indians are two-time defending champions and will be looking to be the first team to win the prestigious honour three times in a row. However, several teams will be on their tail and will be aiming to end the franchise’s dominance and etch their name as the new winners come to the end of May.

