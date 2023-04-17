At the end of the third weekend in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the action has now intensified in the T20 league. By now, it is quite clear which teams are consistent and which are not. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, MI vs KKR and GT vs RR highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table update. Arjun Tendulkar Bowling Video in IPL 2023: Watch Sachin Tendulkar's Son Bowl Impressive First Over on IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 17

It is a weekday and thus we have only one match lined up for the day. And it is the Southern Derby between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The RCB vs CSK match takes place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 07:30 pm.

MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights

Mumbai Indians registered their second consecutive win in the IPL 2023 and have got their campaign going. Despite Venkatesh Iyer scoring a century, KKR posted 185 only, which was chased down by MI in 17.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Highlights

Defending champions Gujarat Titans met Rajasthan Royals in the second game of the night. RR defeated GT by three wickets and chased down 178 in the last over. Captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer scored half-centuries to guide their side home.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals continue to be on top of the IPL 2023 points table and are two points ahead of the rest three teams in the top four. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, find themselves in the eighth spot.

