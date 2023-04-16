One of the biggest highlights of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2023 was Arjun Tendulkar making his debut in the tournament. Having worked hard on the sidelines for a long time, the young bowler opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians and ended up with a pretty decent over upfront. He posed some questions for Rahmanullah Gurbaz and conceded five runs. He ended up bowling only two overs of his designated four and conceding 17 runs. Father-Son Coincidence! Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar Record Identical Number of Runs Conceded in Maiden Over Bowled in IPL.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar's First Over in IPL Bowling Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)