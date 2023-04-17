Rajasthan Royals finally have some redemption over Gujarat Titans. The Sanju Samson-led franchise lost three to the defending champions last term, but this time, they showed that it was not going to be easy as Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer helped the inaugural winners come out on top in a game that swung to and fro. Chasing 178 to win, it seemed Rajasthan Royals were done for after Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami’s impressive opening spell reduced the visitors to 26/2 at the end of six overs. But skipper Sanju Samson was not letting this game slip away and he, along with Devdutt Padikkal, put 43 runs to bring some stability before Rashid Khan dismissed the latter. Gujarat Titans realized they had landed a blow, but Rajasthan Royals attacked back with an aggressive stand between Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. The two added 59 runs in just 27 balls. Presence of Mind! Trent Boult Takes Catch After Three Rajasthan Royals' Players Collide During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya then came up with a super move, introducing young Noor Ahmad as the Impact Player. The debutant struck in his very first over, removing the dangerous Samson, who had scored a 32-ball 60. But Rajasthan Royals punched back with Dhruv Jurel (18* off 10 balls) and Ravi Ashwin (10 off three). While Gujarat managed to see the back of Ashwin, Hetmyer continued and scored a 25-ball half-century, helping his side win the game in the final over with four balls to spare. Noor Ahmad, Afghanistan Spinner, Shines On IPL Debut; Gujarat Titans' Impact Player Dismisses Sanju Samson During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

GT vs RR Stat Highlights

#Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans for the first time.

#Hardik Pandya completed 2000 runs in the IPL.

#He also became the second Indian and sixth overall to take 50 wickets and score 2000 runs in the IPL.

#Shimron Hetmyer scored his first half-century of IPL 2023.

#Shimron Hetmyer has the fifth-best strike rate for a batter in the IPL, having scored minimum of 500 runs. (157.21)

#Sanju Samson has hit six or more sixes in an innings the most number of times (6) in an IPL innings among Indians.

#Jos Buttler fell for just his second duck in the IPL.

#Rajasthan Royals registered the lowest score in the powerplay in IPL 2023.

#Sanju Samson scored his 19th IPL fifty.

Rajasthan Royals, having consolidated the top spot on the Premier League points table, will now look to build on that when they take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. Gujarat Titans on the other hand, will hope to bounce when they meet the KL Rahul-led side on April 22.

