We are set for Indian Premier League auction! Ahead of the 2023 edition, franchises will be looking to fine tune their squads. The IPL 2023 auction also known as IPL 2023 mini auction will see around 405 players go under the hammer. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the least number of purse remaining with INR 7.05 Crore in their kitty while SunRisers Hyderabad have most funds available in purse with INR 42.25 Crore. Meanwhile, you can check below for the IPL 2023 auction live streaming and telecast details. IPL 2023 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here’s How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Mini-Auction in Kochi.

Among the big names, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Kane Williamson, Shakib Al Hasan, Mayank Agarwal, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey are up for grabs. It has been reported that 86 players will be called up for auction in the first set and then after that there will be an accelerated bidding.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2023 Mini Auction Event Will Start?

The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23 (Friday) in Kochi. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the IPL 2023 mini auction will start at 02:30 pm. IPL 2023 Auction: Five Players KKR Can Target at Mini-Auction on December 23.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2023 Mini Auction Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official telecast rights for IPL in India. Hence, the IPL 2023 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi and their HD substitutes. The IPL 2023 auction will be available on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Sadly, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Marathi won't telecast the IPL 2023 mini auction live.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of IPL 2023 Mini Auction Event?

While Star Sports holds the telecast rights of IPL. From upcoming season, the streaming or digital rights of the lucrative T20 league will be with Viacom18. So, the IPL 2023 auction live streaming online will be available on JioCinema mobile app and website and that too for free. JioCinema is available for free across telecom operators. At the end of the day, we will have a complete squads of all teams for the IPL 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).