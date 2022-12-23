A total of 405 players would go under the hammer as the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction takes place today, December 23 in Kochi. Once again, some of the biggest names in the sport, the likes of which include Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green among others would go under the hammer as the 10 franchises are set to engage in some fierce bidding war to get their preferred recruits on board ahead of the new season. It was announced on December 13, that out of the 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players, which includes four from associate nations. Also, there are a total of 119 capped cricketers and 282 uncapped from the list of 405 players who are set to be in the auction. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

Earlier, all the franchises made retentions ahead of the auction. Some of the big names including Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal, were released by their respective franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, with the latter appointing Shikhar Dhawan as their new captain. Most teams stuck to their core players. Let us take a look at how much money does each team have remaining in their respective purses and how many players can they get to fill up their slots in the auction. IPL 2023 Player Auction List Announced; Check Full List of Cricketers Set To Go Under the Hammer in Mini-Auction on December 23

Remaining Purse of Teams ahead of IPL 2023 Auction:

Franchises Purse Left (in INR) Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹ 42.25 crore Punjab Kings ₹ 32.20 crore Lucknow Super Giants ₹ 23.35 crore Mumbai Indians ₹ 20.55 crore Chennai Super Kings ₹ 20.45 crore Delhi Capitals ₹ 19.45 crore Gujarat Titans ₹ 19.25 crore Rajasthan Royals ₹ 13.20 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹ 8.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders ₹ 7.05 crore

Out of all the franchises, Sunrisers Hyderabad would be entering the auction with the maximum purse (₹42.25 crore). Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who have released a total of 16 players, will walk into the auction with just ₹ 7.05 crore, the lowest of all teams and thus, fans can expect them to not go hard for some of the big names in the fray.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).