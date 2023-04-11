Two struggling teams of this season’s Indian Premier League – Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians – will clash with both sides looking for their first win. Delhi have lost thrice while Mumbai have not done any better with two defeats so far. Batting has been a constant disappointment for Delhi while their bowling has also looked a bit off-colour, raising concerns in the team management. The owners have expressed their disappointment as well which has increased the pressure on head coach Ricky Ponting. Mumbai was never in the competition against Bangalore and Chennai and they need several wins on the bounce to march towards the top four. Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 16.

David Warner has come under severe criticism for his slow-pace innings and the Australian opener needs to improve his strike rate in the powerplays. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was impressive against Rajasthan and can play a vital role against Mumbai. Prithvi Shaw was used as an impact player in the last game but got out for a duck. It will be interesting to see if gets picked again or the team opts for a new combination.

Rohit Sharma is struggling with the bat up top which is a huge worry for Mumbai Indians. The Indian skipper looked out of sorts against Chennai and struggled for timing. Youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma form the core of the batting unit and for the team to flourish, these two have to do the bulk of the scoring. Cameron Green has failed to justify his price tag so far but still early days in the campaign.

DC vs MI Match 16 of TATA IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians in their next match in Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC vs MI Match 16 of TATA IPL 2023

The broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 are with Star Sports Network. The Next fixture between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. DC vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 16 in New Delhi.

DC vs MI Match 16 of TATA IPL 2023

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the DC vs MI game. Delhi has several issues to sort out and could lose their fourth game on the bounce this evening.

