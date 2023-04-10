Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 16. Both the teams are looking for the season’s first win and thus the clash will be an interesting one. The DC vs MI IPL 2023 takes place at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11 at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get DC vs MI best Dream11 fantasy team tips and suggestions. DC vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 16 in New Delhi.

After three matches, Delhi Capitals are yet to open their account on the IPL 2023 points table. Similarly, Mumbai Indians are winless after their two matches. DC and MI remain the only two teams yet to win a game in the IPL 2023 and one of them could finally find their first win.

DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Ishan Kishan (MI) can be our lone pick as wicket-keeper for DC vs MI fantasy team.

DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, we will go with David Warner (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tilak Verma (MI), and Rillee Rossouw (DC) in our DC vs MI Dream11 team.

DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the DC vs MI match, we will go with two all-rounders- Axar Patel (DC) and Cameron Green (MI) our Dream11 fantasy team.

DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Anrich Nortje (DC), Jofra Archer (MI) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC) can be the bowlers in your DC vs MI Dream11 fantasy team. ‘Rinku Bhaiya Zindabad’ Shreyas Iyer Video Calls Rinku Singh After His Last Over Heroics in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Ishan Kishan (MI), David Warner (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tilak Verma (MI), Rillee Rossouw (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Cameron Green (MI), Anrich Nortje (DC), Jofra Archer (MI) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

In-form Axar Patel (DC) could be named the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team DC vs MI, whereas David Warner (DC) could be a safe bet as the vice-captain.

