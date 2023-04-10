In match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC) face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 11, 2023, Tuesday. Coming to the match analysis, for both, Delhi and Mumbai, have failed to open their accounts in the IPL 2023 season. For Delhi, things have not been going smoothly, when it comes to delivering top-notch performances in the IPL – be it in terms of batting or bowling. Fans Compare Rinku Singh’s Match Winning Knock in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 to Virat Kohli’s Game-Changing Innings Against Pakistan at MCG.

If we talk about Delhi’s star opener, David Warner’s performance with the bat then it has not been good despite having piled up beyond 170 runs with his strike rake coming down to a meagre 130, showing that the prolific star batter is far from being the best. If we talk about performances of other batters, their numbers have also been not so good either. Now, with the unavailability of prime all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, DC must buckle and sort their batting issues fast.

Mumbai, too have their own problems with captain Rohit Sharma and batters, Ishan Kishan, and, Suryakumar Kumar have also, failed to deliver with the bat. Their failure with the bat creates more pressure on overseas players, Tim David, and, Cameron Green, who also found it difficult to score runs. Their bowling department also looks underwhelming as key pacer Jofra Archer is still configuring his rhythm, line, and, length.

DC vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

32 matches have been played between Delhi and Mumbai with the former winning 15 times and the latter winning on 17 occasions. Yash Dayal’s Reaction After Being Hit for Five Consecutive Sixes in Last Over of GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

DC vs MI Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

David Warner (DC)

Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Anrich Nortje (DC)

Tilak Varma (MI)

Cameron Green (MI)

DC vs MI Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match Number 16 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, on April 11 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

DC vs MI Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the DC vs MI Match Number 16 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC vs MI Match Number 16 in India. Kavya Maran Loses Cool After Cameraman Shows Her on Big Screen During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

DC vs MI Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals (DC):

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).