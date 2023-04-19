The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is now underway. With 10 teams now competing for the ultimate title, it is as cutthroat as it can be. Players spend their whole year in preparation to showcase their talent in IPL. While some use the domestic cricket platform to express themselves. The impact player rule used in the IPL 2023 has opened up opportunities for several cricketers both young and veteran to make their mark who used to warm the bench previously due to rigid combinations. Also this means they have limited time in their hands to perform. Arjun Tendulkar Picks his First Wicket in IPL, Dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar During SRH vs MI Match (Watch Video).

Except Delhi Capitals, all other teams are off the blocks in the IPL 2023. We are just about to reach the halfway stage of the tournament and till now no team has found themselves cut above the rest. Several cricketers have shown their performance winning games for their teams and impressing the audience, both local and overseas, while there are a few cricketers, who despite being backed by their franchises for several seasons or getting bought in the auction with hefty amount, have failed to deliver when it mattered, leading to questions about their position in team. Here is the list of XI such players, who are yet to perform and are flop in the TATA IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Flop XI, Part I

1. Mayank Agarwal: After getting sacked from captaincy duties and getting released by Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad showed trust in him, buying him and giving him the opportunity to open the batting. But he has struggled to get going in the IPL till now and the little amount of runs he scored has been laborious and at a low strike rate.

2. Prithvi Shaw: Controversies chased him ahead of the IPL and he doesn't seem to helping himself with the performance. With Delhi Capitals struggling in the league table and looking at him for some momentum from the top, Prithvi has found several ways to get dismissed. The latest being a run out.

3. Deepak Hooda: A shocking name to feature in the list, specially after his stint with the Indian team last year. But the Lucknow Super Giants player has struggled to find himself in any rhythm at all and barely scored any significant runs.

4. Rovman Powell: The Caribbean all-rounder came in with scintillating form but to some extent has imploded in the handful of games he played this season adding to Delhi's already long list of worry's. DC Players’ Bats, Other Equipment Stolen in Transit Ahead of IPL 2023 Match Against KKR.

5. Riyan Parag: One of the youngsters who got years of backing from Rajasthan Royals and got enough games to ease his way into things. Yet this season has been another in which he has shown 'promise'. But yet to deliver.

6. Abdul Samad: A breakout season in 2020 and barely anything after that. Samad's IPL career graph has went in a similar direction to Riyan Parag. In this IPL too when situations demanded him to perform, he has failed to show growth in big stage.

7. Sarfaraz Khan: His massive domestic season made his team DC's management to trust him with both the bat nad gloves in Rishabh Pant's absence. Not only did he failed to do that, he looked completely out of league against high quality bowlers of IPL and gor dropped too in avery short time.

8. Harshal Patel: From Purple Patel to getting removed for bowling beamers in the last over by umpire. Harshal has come a long way. His bowling form showed dip in the last year only and now under more pressure, it has completely taken a nosedive. He has not been near reliable in the death overs this season.

9. Umesh Yadav: A fiery start in the last season's IPL has been as much underwhelming when he took the new ball for KKR this season. Only 1 wicket in 5 games has generated no confidence on him and he had to be hidden amidst other bowlers to escape cheaply.

10. Jaydev Unadkat: Another year of Jaydev Unadkat featuring in this list. Again another franchise shows trust in him with him being back in the India team but he fails to show that why he can be trusted despite being a veteran and having show much experience under his belt. After three matches he is yet to pick a wicket and got dropped unsurprisingly.

11. Yash Dayal: A young quick, who is in contention for the India selection struggled to find his last year's form coming back from injury. He conceded five sixes in five balls in the last over. A nightmarish incident that made Gujarat Titans drop him. KKR Star Rinku Singh to Spend Rs 50 Lakh on Construction of Hostel for Underprivileged Cricketers in Aligarh: Report.

There are several cricketers from this list who have just been unlucky or not used well by the think tank that has caused a poor run of form initially. With a significant number of games left in the tournament, they are expected to find their footing back and perform for their team, winning them games and maybe the prized title as well.

