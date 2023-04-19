In a big piece of news, sixteen bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves worth lakhs of Delhi Capitals players were stolen in transit. According to a report from Indian Express, there bats of DC captain David Warner and two bats of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were stolen. Meanwhile, three bats of English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt and five bats of Indian youngster Yash Dhull have also gone missing. The report also suggests that the cost of each bat of the foreign players is over INR 1 lakh. IPL 2023 Match Fixing Racket? Mohammed Siraj, RCB Pacer, Reports Corrupt Approach for Betting to BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit.

Delhi Capitals recently returned to Delhi after playing their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. And when the players received their kit bags, the incident finally came into the limelight. Players soon spoke with the franchise officials who in turn lodged an official complaint.

DC Players’ Bats, Other Equipment Stolen in Transit

The Delhi Capitals team lost multiple bats, pads and other stuff stolen from their luggage after they landed at Delhi airport from Bengaluru. — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

While speaking to Indian Express a source from Delhi capitals told, “All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on."

Meanwhile, DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla told the media outlet, "Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken." ‘Many Mocked Him for Nepotism…’ Preity Zinta Congratulates Arjun Tendulkar After His Maiden IPL Wicket in SRH vs MI Match (See Post).

Despite all this, DC managed to have a practice session on Tuesday. The players reportedly have asked their agents for a set of new bats. DC have got a very poor start to IPL 2023. They have lost their first five matches and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. DC will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match.

