An in-form Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad with the home side looking to make it a third win on the bounce. After losing their opener to Punjab, the team played exceptionally well to get the better of Bangalore and Gujarat. Their last game against the Gujarat Titans was in the news, particularly for the brilliance of Rinku Singh. The middle-order batsman hit five sixes on the last five balls of the match to seal the deal for his team. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab in the last match and the team finally played to their true potential. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens.

The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy will fancy their chances on an Eden Garden wicket which is a paradise for slow bowlers. Venkatesh Iyer is the main man in the batting department and if he gets going, KKR should expect smooth sailing. The form of Andre Russell is an issue for the team management but for now, his place in the playing eleven is safe. Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson are specialist T20 bowlers and their experience should come in handy.

Rahul Tripathi played a brilliant knock against Punjab and starred in the run chase for Hyderabad and all eyes will be on him once again. Skipper Aiden Markram was amongst the runs again and that should give him confidence. Mayank Markande bagged four wickets in the previous game and he could be a real threat for Kolkata with his ability to spin square at times.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14. the game will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST.

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 19.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the KKR vs SRH match. It will not be an easy game for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the hosts should win this game comfortably and consolidate their place in the top four.

