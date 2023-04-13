In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, match number 19, Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks KKR to Beat SRH in IPL 2023 Match 19.

Kolkata Knight Riders played some close games in the build-up to this one and emerged victorious in both encounters. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the season against Punjab Kings after losing the first two matches. They will be looking to continue the winning momentum. KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 19 in Kolkata.

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for KKR vs SRH fantasy team.

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Nitish Rana (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) and Rinku Singh (KKR) can be picked as batsmen in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 team.

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the KKR vs SRH we will go with four all-rounders. Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Aiden Markram (SRH), Shardul Thakur (KKR) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team. 'Bas Bhagwaan ka Chamatkar Tha!' Rinku Singh Reacts After Ranveer Singh Praises Him for His Match-Winning Knock in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (See Post).

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Umran Malik (SRH) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) can be the bowlers in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team KKR vs SRH whereas Sunil Narine (KKR) could be selected as the vice-captain.

