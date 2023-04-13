Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 19th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, Kolkata on April 14, 2023. Coming to the match analysis for the match between Kolkata and Hyderabad, for Kolkata, they have begun their IPL 2023 campaign on a good note after suffering a defeat in the first game they went on to register two consecutive wins in a row. In their previous match against Gujarat Titans, they stunned the home side by gaining a victory over them. Bowling first, Kolkata did well to restrict Gujarat to a modest total. Chasing 205, Kolkata batters, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and, Rinku Singh shined with the bat as they chased down the target with ease. Sanju Samson Scripts Unwanted Record, Registers Most Ducks As Rajasthan Royals Player During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally managed to put an end an end to their losing streak after they beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets to secure their first win of the tournament. For them, Mayank Markande (4-fer) came good with the ball, whereas, batters, Rahul Tripathi (74) and Aiden Markram (37) also did well to see their side reach the finishing line. The match number 19 of the IPL 2023 will provide both the teams with a chance to strengthen their position atop the points table with a win.

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected weather at Eden Garden Stadium during KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Nitish Rana and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between KKR and SRH is good with the temperature expected to be around 28-42 degrees Celsius. It will be humid for the entire day. MS Dhoni Nursing a Knee Injury Reveals CSK Coach Stephen Fleming, Confirms Sisanda Magala Out for Two Weeks.

Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Garden Cricket Stadium for tomorrow’s match between Kolkata and Hyderabad is expected to be slow and sluggish as we witnessed in the last match as spinners ruled the game. The same can be expected for this match also.

