Lucknow Super Giants will look to consolidate their place in the top four when they take on Punjab Kings at home. With three wins out of four, the team has made a strong start to the season. KL Rahul has managed his troops well and there is a great balance in this team. They were involved in a pulsating game against Bangalore in their previous match and held their nerves to clinch a thriller which would have further lifted their confidence. Punjab had started their IPL campaign with two wins but back-to-back defeats have halted their charge a bit. They are in a dire need of a win to get their season on track. Lucknow Super Giants versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 21 in Lucknow.

Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran scored big for Lucknow in the previous match and it is the presence of such quick-scoring batsman that give the home side an edge. Kyle Mayers scored a duck against Bangalore but is likely to keep Quinton de Kock out of the team once again. Avesh Khan has not been economical so far and the team management may opt for replacements.

Shikhar Dhawan had a rare bad game with the bat against Gujarat but the talented opener will have a huge role to play once again for his team. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is likely to come in as an impact substitute to provide strength to the middle order. In the bowling department, it will be Sam Curran leading the line.

