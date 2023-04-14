In match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 15, 2023, Saturday. Coming to the match analysis, Lucknow Super Giants have returned to their winning ways after suffering a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After registering three wins out of the four matches that they have played, Lucknow is currently placed in the second position in the points table. IPL 2023: Tough Pill To Swallow, Taking It This Close, Says GT Captain Hardik Pandya After Victory Against PBKS in Last-Over Thriller.

Their batters are in superb form, especially considering the likes of Kyle Myers. Their last game saw Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran striking form at the right time. For their bowlers, Mark Wood has been tearing apart the opposition’s batting line-up with his genuine pace and bounce. Their last two games ended in a winning cause as they first beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and then they followed it up with another win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have registered two wins out of their three games. They started their campaign on a positive note with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders and then they triumphed against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but in their third game they slumped to a defeat against SRH. Currently, the team sits in the sixth place after accumulating two wins. For PBKS, their batters, especially captain, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh have been sensational with the bat at the top order.

However, during the defeat against SRH, the side suffered a major dramatic batting collapse as none of the batters – except Shikhar Dhawan – managed to score crucial knocks. When it comes down to their bowling, the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran has been wonderful with the ball. The unit is yet to feature their full-strength playing XI and they are eager to get hold of England batter, Liam Livingstone, who is awaiting clearance from the ECB to play in the IPL. ‘Jab Ricky Met Kohli’ Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting, His Son Catch Up With Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Lucknow played against Punjab one time and have also emerged winner one time.

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Mark Wood (LSG)

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on April 15 (Saturday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs PBKS Match Number 21 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the LSG vs PBKS Match Number 21 in India. Rajasthan Royals’ All-Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin Fined 25 per Cent of His Match Fees for Breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct During CSK vs RR Clash.

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 21 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul ©, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan ©, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

