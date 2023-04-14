In match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 15, Saturday. Coming to the match analysis for both the sides, for Lucknow everything seems to be in place, especially after having registered three wins out of the four games that they have played. In their last game, they overcame a dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side that posted 212 on board. Batting first, RCB set a mammoth target of 213, thanks to crucial knocks from Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, and, Glenn Maxwell. Chasing 213, LSG lost a few early wickets, but fifties from Nicholas Pooran (62) and Marcus Stoinis (65) helped the KL Rahul-led unit take the game to the wire and win the game by one wicket. However, while fielding first, LSG’s bowlers struggled to contain RCB’s batters in check as they raced to a gigantic total. IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden Praises Shubman Gill; Says the Gujarat Titans Opener ‘Will Dominate World Cricket for Next Decade’.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have slumped to two consecutive losses in a row after winning their first two matches. Their latest defeat came during their home game against Gujarat Titans. In their last game, we saw Punjab suffering a major batting collapse for the second time as they somehow managed to post a modest total of 153 on board with Matthew Short top-scoring (36). Defending 154, Punjab bowlers could not pick up more than a single wicket as Gujarat chased down the target with ease. Come the match number 21, Gujarat will look to register another win, whereas, Punjab will hope to bounce back and register a win.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected Weather at Ekana Cricket Stadium during LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch KL Rahul and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between LSG and PBKS is good with the temperature expected to be around 24-41 degrees Celsius. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Fined Rs 12 Lakhs for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Their Win Over Punjab Kings.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The track of the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced pitch as it provides assistance for both, batters and bowlers. The batters can expect the ball to come nicely onto their pillows. However, as the match advances, the surface will become slower, bringing the equation of spinners in the last phases of the match.

