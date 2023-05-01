Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to go level on points with league leaders Gujarat Titans with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore this evening. The hosts have been a bit inconsistent of late, failing to win twice in a row for some time. But it is a trend with tournaments as competitive as the Indian Premier League with not many sides completely dominating the group phase hence Lucknow will be happy with their position. They were brilliant against Punjab as they managed 257 on board, the highest score so far for this edition. Opponents Bangalore head into the contest on the back of a defeat suffered against Kolkata and they need a win to stay competitive in the race for a top-four finish. Lucknow Super Giants versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Kyle Mayers has been brilliant so far for Lucknow and his fireworks, particularly in the powerplays have been helping the team get good scores. His ability to set the platform for the middle order to launch an offensive makes him special. The form of KL Rahul is a worry but the Lucknow skipper’s talent is well-known and he is currently one big knock away from being consistent. Yash Thakur picked up 4 wickets against Punjab in the last match and he will be hoping to pick up more wickets.

Virat Kohli has been scoring half-centuries for fun in this edition and he along with Faf du Plessis are the batting mainstays for the team. Mahipal Lomror in the middle order can score at a quick rate and so can Glenn Maxwell thus making batting a strong point for the visitors. In the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Siraj have been leading the unit and Lucknow will have to play them with caution.

When Is LSG vs RCB Match 43 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Ginats will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 1. The game will take place in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs RCB Match 43 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between LSG and RCB will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs RCB Match 43 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. Lucknow can be a bit of an unpredictable team to face but expect Bangalore to win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).