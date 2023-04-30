A high on confidence Lucknow Super Giants will cross sword with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday, May 1. The game will take place at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG are at the third position in the points table and are coming out of a massive win against PBKS. The LSG batters totally demolished the PBKS bowlers to pile up the second highest total in IPL history. They have a solid bowling attack too with quality wrist spinners in Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowlers like Avesh Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq. RCB have to be very clinical in their approach to clinch two points from this difficult away game. IPL 2023: Clash Between Spectators Inside Stadium During DC vs SRH Match in Delhi, Video Goes Viral.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming out of a shocking loss to a lower placed team in the table, KKR at home. They conceded a double to the side after losing twice at Eden Gardens and at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have faced difficulty getting away the spinners and have slowed down after the powerplay when pace has been taken away. The domestic batters are yet to step up and Dinesh Karthik, a senior batter, has not looked in great shape as well. RCB has to find a counter for the spin woes if they want to compete with LSG at Ekana Stadium.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected Weather at Ekana Stadium During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Image Credits - Accuweather)

Fans might have a little concern over the match happening at the Ekana Stadium on April 1 because there is 51% chances of precipitation just ahead of the match and about 8-12% chance during the match. The start of the match might get delayed and we can get a curtailed match with some overs reduced. It is going to remain mostly cloudy with a high humidity of over 80%. Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match 43.

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The nature of the surface mostly depends on the type of soil on the surface given on matchday although with RCB's weakness in mind, it is expected that a black soil pitch will be on offer it being a little sluggish with not much bounce. There will be not much square turn but run scoring might be difficult.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).