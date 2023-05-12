Defending champions Gujrat Titans are having yet another wonderful season in the Indian Premier League and could book a place in the play-offs with a win against Mumbai Indians this evening. The Hardik Pandya led side have once again highlighted how playing to a game plan and performing as a team rather than individuals takes you places in any sport. The team has won eight of the eleven games they have played while it could very well have been nine wins had they not found themselves on a wrong end of a Rinku Singh brilliance. Opponents Mumbai Indians though are a tough nut to crack when playing in front of their fans. They are a team filled with superstars but consistency is a problem for them. With three wins in their last five games, the points have started adding up. Mumbai Indians versus Gujarat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Fastest Fifty in IPL History: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 13-Ball Half-Century to Enter Record Books During KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2023 Match.

Mumbai batting second at Wankhede has worked well for them with the side chasing big scores with ease. Surya Kumar Yadav is back amongst the runs and single handedly destroying opposition attacks in the middle phase. The form of Rohit Sharma is a huge worry with the Indians skipper struggling to make any impact in the powerplays. In terms of bowling, the players will need to work on improving the economy rate.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got the runs against Lucknow and both the openers will enjoy batting on a flat track in Mumbai. Mohit Sharma has been a revelation for Gujarat in the bowling department and has turned back the clock with his ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures. Hardik Pandya has not been in the headlines much but we all know the quality he possesses.

When Is MI vs GT Match 57 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians will be hosting Gujarat Titans in a very important match in IPL 2023 on Friday, May 12. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. 'Cheap Act' Fans Angry On Suyash Sharma After KKR Bowler Allegedly Tries to Bowl A Wide Ball to Prevent Yashasvi Jaiswal From Scoring Century.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs GT Match 57 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between MI vs GT will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs RR Match 57 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match. The side batting second will have the advantage and should secure a win.

