A whirlwind knock played by Yashasvi Jaiswal as he scores the fastest fifty in the IPL in just 13 balls. An unstoppable Yashasvi hits 7 boundaries and 3 sixes in just first 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens to topple the record set by Pat Cummins and KL Rahul and became the holder of an immense feat.

Fastest Fifty in IPL History

𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed a half-century in just 13 balls and it is the fastest 50 in the history of #TATAIPL 🫡👏💪 The previous record was held by KL Rahul, who got to the mark in 14 balls. pic.twitter.com/OTCHPuSx58 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

