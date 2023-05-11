Yashasvi Jaiswal played a stunning knock of 98 runs against KKR in IPL 2023 clash at Eden Gardens. He was tremendous in his performance and was lauded by the entire audience. RR chased the target down in the 14th over of the game. During the 13th over Suyash Sharma was bowling and Yashasvi was batting on 98. In order to prevent his century, Suyash slided one down the leg while on-strike batter Sanju Samson anticipated and blocked with his body, Suyash was spotted smiling sheepishly while Sanju nodded his head in disappointment of the act. Fans were also outraged and took to twitter to share their views.

Cheap Act From Suyash Sharma

Cheap act from Suyash Sharma. Great defence from Sanju 💗 pic.twitter.com/LwZ2zbVZYL — Rishabh Pandey (@Rish_hsome) May 11, 2023

Deliberate Attempt

Suyash Sharma attempted to bowl a Wide delivery so that sanju samson can't score fifty Warra mc bowler pic.twitter.com/GFWAEx7vi4 — supremo. ` (@hyperkohli) May 11, 2023

Sanju Samson Anticipated It

Suyash sharma tried to attempt a wide ball so that either Sanju can't complete his 50 or Jaiswal won't be able to complete his 100. But Sanju Samson defended the ball and asked Yashasvi to complete his 100 with a six. pic.twitter.com/JbBPfPwpdh — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 11, 2023

Poor Taste

Trying to bowl a wide to prevent Yashasvi from getting to his 100….poor taste IMHO. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 11, 2023

Captain Sanju Sacrificing For Jaiswal

This is Sanju Samson, RR Captain He is not a regular member of ICT, both Yashasvi and Sanju are fighting for opening spot in ICT. Jaiswal was batting on 94, Suyash bowled, It was going for a wide & four then Samson defended it for Jaiswal so that Jaiswal can complete his… pic.twitter.com/zfMO4o76LG — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 11, 2023

Love Sanju Samson

Suyash tried to ball a wide which sanju defended and encouraged Jaiswal to go for a six and get His hundred while he himself was standing at 48* Love this man 💓 pic.twitter.com/ZrT5t88BSz — Athul Jaison (@lionheart_aj_7) May 11, 2023

