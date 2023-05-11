Yashasvi Jaiswal played a stunning knock of 98 runs against KKR in IPL 2023 clash at Eden Gardens. He was tremendous in his performance and was lauded by the entire audience. RR chased the target down in the 14th over of the game. During the 13th over Suyash Sharma was bowling and Yashasvi was batting on 98. In order to prevent his century, Suyash slided one down the leg while on-strike batter Sanju Samson anticipated and blocked with his body, Suyash was spotted smiling sheepishly while Sanju nodded his head in disappointment of the act. Fans were also outraged and took to twitter to share their views.

