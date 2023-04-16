Two famous teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will face off in one of the exciting clashes of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 match number 22. Both the teams have had contrasting runs in the first few matches. While KKR have managed two wins out of four games, MI found its lone win of the season after losing the first two matches. Mumbai Indians To Don MI Women’s WPL Jersey in IPL 2023 Match Against KKR.

After defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, the Rohit Sharma-led side found their first win of IPL 2023 by defeating Delhi Capitals, another side that has struggled thus far. KKR, on the other hand, registered two back-to-back stunning wins but fell short against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.

When Is MI vs KKR Match 22 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The MI vs KKR game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs KKR Match 22 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. MI vs KKR, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs KKR Match 22 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the MI vs KKR game. Mumbai Indians will be hoping to register the second consecutive win of the season and build some momentum for the upcoming games.

