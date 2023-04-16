In a big piece of news for the Mumbai Indians fans, the franchise announced that they will don the MI women's WPL jersey during their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Meanwhile, 19000 girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children are set to visit this match in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Taking to social media, Mumbai Indians confirmed this news.

Mumbai Indians To Don MI Women’s WPL Jersey in KKR Match

